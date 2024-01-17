Weather during Sinulog 2024 weekend in Cebu may be rainy, says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It could be rainy in Cebu during the Sinulog Festival 2024 weekend, according to Pagasa-Mactan.

While the weather in Cebu is still sunny with partly cloudy skies, the state weather bureau said there’s low to moderate chance of light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the morning or afternoon from Wednesday, January 17, until Monday, January 22.

READ MORE: Sinulog 2024: Your ultimate Grand Parade survival kit

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said the rainy weather felt in Cebu and the entire Central Visayas is caused by the hanging amihan or northeast monsoon.

During this forecast period, temperatures are expected to range between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Could be sunny too

However, residents of Cebu, especially those who plan to attend the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) this Sunday, January 21, should also brace for hotter temperatures if it is sunny, as the heat index is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said that if it is sunny on that day, it will also be very hot.

With this, people planning to go to the SRP for Sinulog must apply necessary sun protection and also bring umbrellas.

Umbrellas are important as it can be used both for rain and the heat.

READ MORE: Liquor ban on Sinulog day, says Cebu City Mayor Rama

Additionally, the wind speed and coastal water conditions are forecasted to be 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in slight to moderate seas.

Fortunately, no gale warning is expected during the Sinulog weekend.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP