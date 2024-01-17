Experience Festive Flavors at The Rabbit Hole

The Sinulog festival is a time of vibrant colors, lively dance performances, and, of course, delicious food. If you plan to be on the beautiful island of Cebu for this year’s Sinulog festivities, you’re in for a treat. Goldberry Hotels‘ flagship restaurant, The Rabbit Hole, is ready to elevate your Sinulog weekend with its scrumptious meal buffets that showcase Filipino cuisine’s rich and diverse flavors.

The Rabbit Hole Mactan: Barrio Fiesta Lunch Buffet

On Saturday, 20th January 2024, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM, The Rabbit Hole Mactan invites you to savor the Barrio Fiesta Lunch Buffet. Priced at just PHP 550 nett per person, this delightful feast will immerse you in the savory world of Filipino dishes. From adobo to sinigang, you’ll find all your favorite Filipino classics here.

What sets this lunch buffet apart is the opportunity to watch and enjoy a Sinulog dance performance by the talented staff of The Rabbit Hole Mactan. It’s a fantastic addition to your Sinulog weekend excursion, allowing you to experience the local culture uniquely and delightfully.

Tickets for this unforgettable experience are conveniently available at the front desk.

The Rabbit Hole Cebu: Sinulog Dinner Buffet

For those who prefer an evening celebration, The Rabbit Hole Cebu has you covered with their Sinulog Dinner Buffet on Sunday, 21st January 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Priced at PHP 458 nett per person, this dinner buffet also features a mouthwatering selection of Filipino dishes that will leave your taste buds dancing in delight.

What makes this dinner buffet even more special is the continuous Sinulog dance performances by the staff throughout the evening. It’s a perfect way to close out a day filled with Sinulog festivities, creating cherished memories with family and friends.

Just like at The Rabbit Hole Mactan, tickets can be purchased at the front desk for your convenience.

Goldberry Hotels’ Sinulog Rates

Goldberry Hotels offers special rates for your stay in both Mactan and Cebu locations to make your Sinulog weekend even more memorable. Here’s a quick look at the rates:

Mactan: Your Sinulog adventure at Goldberry Hotel Mactan starts at PHP 2,560. Whether you’re looking for a cozy room to unwind after a day of celebrations or a luxurious suite to indulge in, there’s an option to suit every traveler’s needs.

Cebu: If you prefer the vibrant cityscape of Cebu, Goldberry Hotel Cebu offers rates starting at PHP 3,500. You’ll find modern amenities, comfortable accommodations, and a convenient location to make the most of your Sinulog experience. Experience Sinulog performances by the hotel staff from Saturday to Sunday at select times throughout the day!

So, why wait? Plan your Sinulog weekend getaway now and indulge in the festive flavors at The Rabbit Hole. From delectable Filipino dishes to captivating Sinulog dance performances, it’s an experience that will leave you with lasting memories of this beautiful festival.

Book your spot now and get ready to embrace the festive flavors at The Rabbit Hole! Visit www.goldberrysuites.com or email [email protected]. You may also contact +63 32 266 0000 or +63 915 492 2761.