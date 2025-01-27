Chinese New Year 2025: 10 interesting facts

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is one of the most celebrated events worldwide.

In 2025, it falls on Wednesday, January 29, marking the start of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

Here are some fascinating facts about the Chinese New Year:

1. Year of the Snake

The Snake is the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac and symbolizes wisdom, intuition, and mystery. People born in the Year of the Snake are often seen as intelligent, charming, and resourceful. Famous individuals under this sign include J.K. Rowling and Mahatma Gandhi.

2. Greetings for Chinese New Year

Here’s a quick rundown of all greetings for Chinese New Year—some of which, you may have seen in streamers around the city.

Gōng Xǐ Fā Cái (恭喜发财) means “Wishing you wealth and prosperity”

Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! (新年快乐) means “Happy New Year!”

Xīn Xiǎng Shì Chéng (心想事成) means “May all your wishes come true.”

Shēng Yì Xīng lóng (生意兴隆) means “May your business flourish.”

Shēn Tǐ Jiàn Kāng(身体健康) means “Wishing you good health.”

3. The Lunar calendar

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the date of the Chinese New Year changes every year. It is based on the lunar calendar, which aligns with the phases of the moon. This makes it a moveable feast, typically occurring between January 21 and February 20. In 2024, Chinese New Year was celebrated on February 10.

4. 15 days of celebration

The festival is not just a single-day event but spans 15 days, each with unique customs. It begins with a family reunion dinner on New Year’s Eve and concludes with the Lantern Festival, a night of dazzling light displays and traditional dragon dances.

5. Red envelopes

What’s the deal with red envelopes or hóng bāo (红包)?

Chinese traditional stories point to a story where a beast named Nian (also the same word as the Chinese word for “year”) is said to prey on villagers on the night before the new year. To scare Nian away, people made noise (firecrackers and drum beats) and hung red decorations. Red is said to be a lucky color because it drives away the monster.

The red envelope, also called lai see and âng pau, is a way of wishing good luck and sharing blessings. It is given to children and unmarried, single members of the family.

6. Sweeping away the bad luck

In preparation for the New Year, families engage in thorough cleaning of their homes. This custom, called “sweeping the dust,” signifies removing bad luck from the previous year to welcome new blessings.

7. The color red

Red is everywhere during Chinese New Year, from decorations to clothing. This color represents good luck, joy, and warding off evil spirits. According to legend, the mythical beast Nian feared the color red and loud noises, which is why firecrackers are also a big part of the celebration.

8. The reunion dinner

The New Year’s Eve dinner is a grand feast where families gather to enjoy symbolic dishes. Dumplings represent wealth, fish signifies abundance, and sweet rice balls symbolize family togetherness.

9. Worldwide festivities

Chinese New Year is celebrated not just in China but globally, especially in countries with significant Chinese communities like the Philippines. Cities like San Francisco, London, and Singapore also host grand parades and cultural events.

10. Superstitions

Several customs and taboos are observed during the Chinese New Year. For instance, using sharp objects like scissors is avoided to prevent “cutting off” good luck, and sweeping on the first day is discouraged to keep good fortune from being swept away.