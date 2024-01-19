‘Go Negosyo’ bullish on propsects of MSMEs in 2024

Manila, Philippines — Joey Concepcion, the founder of Go Negosyo, expressed optimism for the Philippines’ micro small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2024.

The non-profit group is gearing up for its first event of the year, 3M on Wheels, scheduled for January 20, 2024, at TriNoma Mall in Quezon City.

“The free entrepreneurship mentoring event this Saturday demonstrates how our efforts for MSMEs will intensify this year, especially considering the bright prospects for our country’s economy,” Concepcion said.

The founder was referring to how experts and economists expect the Philippine economy is poised for continued progress this year despite global economic challenges, as well as the affirmation of the Philippine delegation to the 2024 World Economic Forum that the Philippines is the best place in the region for foreign investments.

“I am glad that Speaker [Martin] Romualdez reiterated the President’s message, that the Philippines is ready, and that we are a bright spot amidst the global recession,” he said.

In response, Concepcion said that Go Negosyo plans to hold at least 50 of its free entrepreneurship mentoring events this year and double the number of small entrepreneurs they can help start and grow their businesses.

For the event this Saturday, MSMEs from Quezon City and nearby cities are expected to flock to the TriNoma Mall’s Activity Center to receive free entrepreneurship coaching from veteran mentors and top business executives.

They can also explore available marketing options and financing services from the various participating companies during the event.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will be on hand to welcome the participants.

“For the Philippines to rise above poverty, we really have to scale up our MSMEs,” Concepcion said.

A special part of the program will be a short talk by entrepreneur and content creator Isabel Magalona Go, who founded her business But First Coffee during the pandemic. She will share how small entrepreneurs can use readily available social media tools to promote and market their products and services.

3M on Wheels is a program of the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (Go Negosyo). In addition to free one-on-one coaching for active and aspiring entrepreneurs, financing and market solutions are also made available to them at the event.

3M on Wheels promotes the three M’s for successful entrepreneurship, namely Mentorship, Money, and Market. All three form the foundation of Go Negosyo’s mission to promote entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

The event was inspired by the growing number of Filipinos turning to entrepreneurship, and fills the learning gap in the entrepreneurial journey of active and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The program is held in cooperation with LGUs, government agencies including the Department of Trade and Industry, business organizations, and private sector sponsors who support the program’s advocacy.

