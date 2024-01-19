Walk with Mary, Traslacion Live updates

Cebu City, Philippines–The Fiesta Señor 2024 heats up with the Walk with Mary foot procession and the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, 2024.

These are the latest updates on the two important events held in line with the Fiesta Señor 2024.

The route for the procession is as follows: (start) Our Lady of Gudalupe National Shrine – V. Rama – B. Rodriguez – Fuente Osmeña – Osmeña Blvd. – Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

READ MORE: Traslacion: A 35-year devotion continues in Mandaue City

Traslacion 2024 route

Watch this video of the route of the Traslacion 2024.

Walk with Mary live

READ MORE: Sinulog Festival: Of families and their practices paying homage to Sto. Niño

READ: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

READ MORE: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Procession begins

The Penitential Walk with Mary 2024 has begun. The procession starts at the Guadalupe church and will end at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño.

READ: Devotees urged to buy Santo Niño clothed in red, not green

Holy Rosary

The foot procession for the Penitential Walk with Mary starts with the Holy Rosary. Devotees gather at Fuente Osmeña to join the procession.

Devotion to Sto. Niño

Throng of devotees A throng of devotees participates in the foot procession, which will conclude at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Sea of devotees

A glimpse of the devotees joining the Walk with Mary along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on January 19.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Photos of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the foot procession.

Our Lady of Guadalupe reaches the Basilica

Novena Mass

Rama at procession

Furry devotee

Watch: Sea of devotees

Batobalani

Churchgoers wave their hands to the tune of Bato-Balani sa Gugma during the Holy Mass of the Penitential Walk with Mary at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu

bookmark this page to get the latest updates

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy