Walk with Mary, Traslacion Live updates
Cebu City, Philippines–The Fiesta Señor 2024 heats up with the Walk with Mary foot procession and the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, 2024.
These are the latest updates on the two important events held in line with the Fiesta Señor 2024.
Walk with Mary route
The route for the procession is as follows: (start) Our Lady of Gudalupe National Shrine – V. Rama – B. Rodriguez – Fuente Osmeña – Osmeña Blvd. – Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.
READ MORE: Traslacion: A 35-year devotion continues in Mandaue City
Traslacion 2024 route
Watch this video of the route of the Traslacion 2024.
Walk with Mary live
READ MORE: Sinulog Festival: Of families and their practices paying homage to Sto. Niño
READ: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024
READ MORE: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities
Procession begins
The Penitential Walk with Mary 2024 has begun. The procession starts at the Guadalupe church and will end at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño.
READ: Devotees urged to buy Santo Niño clothed in red, not green
Holy Rosary
The foot procession for the Penitential Walk with Mary starts with the Holy Rosary. Devotees gather at Fuente Osmeña to join the procession.
Devotion to Sto. Niño
Throng of devotees
Sea of devotees
A glimpse of the devotees joining the Walk with Mary along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on January 19.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Photos of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe during the foot procession.
Our Lady of Guadalupe reaches the Basilica
Novena Mass
Rama at procession
Furry devotee
Watch: Sea of devotees
Batobalani
Churchgoers wave their hands to the tune of Bato-Balani sa Gugma during the Holy Mass of the Penitential Walk with Mary at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu
- bookmark this page to get the latest updates
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.