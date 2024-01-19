Man jailed for shooting policeman in Barangay Inayawan 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 37-year-old man tagged in shooting a team of policemen conducting an anti-drug operation near his home is now behind bars.

The incident resulted in the wounding of a police officer who was hit on the chest on Thursday evening, January 18, 2024, in Sitio Romblon, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The suspect, who will be facing multiple charges including frustrated murder was identified as Vince Winard Tibay Villarial alias “Amang,” 37, jobless and a resident of the said barangay.

A police report revealed that the shooting incident took place at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), a group of policemen was conducting a validation operation at the time of the incident after receiving reports of alleged drug trading activities in the area.

Rafter narrated that when the officers entered the interior part of the barangay, they met Villarial in an alley. After seeing the policemen, Villarial allegedly suddenly pulled out his a .45 caliber pistol and shot at them.

The suspect then ran inside his house located nearby. This prompted two police officers to chase after Villarial who fired another shot, this time, hitting one of the officers on the chest.

The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Santos Bornea Catipay Jr. He is now recovering from his injury.

As another police officer tried to corner Villarial inside his house, the latter allegedly fired another shot. His gun though, malfunctioned and he was arrested by Police Corporal Jeffrey Alabata.

Meanwhile, the victim was brought to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention.

Operatives seized from Villarial’s possession a .45 caliber pistol, 10 pieces of live ammunition, 1 empty shell, and 2 magazines for a .45 caliber pistol.

They also recovered a total of 7 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The confiscated illegal drugs weighed 25 grams and had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P170,000, stated the report.

It also disclosed that the illegal drugs taken from the suspect will be turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Cebu City Forensic Unit for examination.

As of this writing, Villarial is detained at the custodial facility of the Carbon Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will likely be facing charges of frustrated murder, possession of loose firearms, and possession of illegal drugs, according to the report. | with a report from Paul Lauro

