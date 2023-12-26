Grieving mom shot dead by teenage son’s killer on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A mother, who was grieving the loss of a son, was allegedly shot and killed by the same man who took her son’s life in Cebu City on Monday, December 25, 2023.

On the early morning of Christmas Day, a shooting incident took the life of a woman days after her son was also shot to death.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Crystal Mae Labor Ongos, a housewife and a resident of Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

A police report disclosed that the shooting incident that claimed Ongos’ life happened at around 2:00 a.m.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Joselito Lariba alias “Insik.”

Lariba is jobless and lives in Sitio Bagong Buhay in the same barangay.

Investigation of the Mabolo Police Station revealed that the victim was buying ice water in a store located a few meters away from her son’s wake when she was brutally attacked.

The report stated that Ongos sensed the presence of Lariba and immediately ran away fearing for her life.

The woman ran towards the main road while shouting, “Ayaw tawn kay naa pa koy mga anak gibuhi.”

However, Lariba allegedly chased after her and fired multiple shots that hit different parts of the woman’s body.

This lead to Ongos’ death, stated the report.

After the shooting, the suspect then fled the scene while the victim was lying motionless on the ground.

The report also showed that a concerned citizen informed the authorities that Lariba could still be in his house.

When responding personnel arrived at the area, the suspect was no longer there.

During the conduct of the manhunt operation, personnel of the Mabolo Police Station nabbed Lariba on the same day of the incident.

During the arrest, Lariba was caught in possession of a .38 caliber revolver loaded with 3 live ammunition.

Lariba, according to the report, was allegedly the same man responsible for the killing of the victim’s 15-year-old son, Christopher Josh Labor Ongos.

The teenager was shot to death in the same barangay on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The recovered firearm was believed to be the gun that was used by Lariba in killing both the son and mother.

The report added that the firearm was positively identified by a witness whose identity will be withheld for security reasons.

As of this writing, Lariba is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

According to police, he will be facing charges of murder and possession of loose firearms.

In an interview with local media, Lariba claimed that he killed Christopher, who is his neighbor, because he was scared for his own life.

Lariba said that he believed that if he did not kill Christopher, he will kill him first after the latter allegedly previously threatened him with a knife.

He added that he killed the teenager’s mother because she threatened to hurt his pregnant wife, claiming that it was her fault that her son was dead.

Lariba also confessed that he was under the influence of shabu when he committed the crime.

He said that he regretted his actions and that he wanted to apologize to the victims’ family.

