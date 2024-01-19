Toni Fowler gipadakop sa korte sa Pasay tungod sa ‘cybercrime law violation’

Giluwatan sa korte sa Pasay karong adlaw nga Biyernes, Enero 19, ang warrant of arrest para sa vlogger ug aktres nga si Toni Fowler tungod sa mga akusasyon nga kalaw-ay ug kahilayan.

Matud pa sa warrant nga giluwatan ni Pasay City Branch 108 Presiding Judge Albert Cansino nga ang pagsikop kang Fowler may kalabutan sa iyang paglapas sa Article 201 sa Revised Penal Code, kabahin sa “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows,” nga may kalabutan usab sa Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Ang pyansa para sa kaso ni Fowler moabot sa P120,000.

“In the entirety of the music videos, the Respondent exhibited lewd and obscene scenes or actions that are solely appealing to the prurient interest – the Respondent’s clothes, appearances, and actions being sexually explicit,” matud pa sa resolusyon sa korte.

Niadtong Septyembre 2023, ang Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas mipasaka og reklamo batok kang Fowler nga ilang giakusahan og kalaw-ay (indecency) ug kahilayan (obscenity) sa iyang mga music videos.

“The Complainant posits further that the actions of the Respondent in the said videos are certainly obscene and lewd, and are aggravated by the fact that she has done such acts in a platform where minor children may have unbridled access thereto, and that a minor was even allegedly involved in the recording of the said music videos,” matud sa maong resolusyon.

Si Fowler mipadangat na sa iyang counter-affidavit diin miingon siya nga ang tema sa iyang videos kabahin sa iyang “sexual expression” og kini alang sa pag empower sa mga babaye apil na ang mga single mothers.

“The Respondent maintains that this is a strong message against the degradation and objectification of women which has become prevalent in popular media,” matud sa resolusyon sa korte.

