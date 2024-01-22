Fireworks light up skies for Sinulog 2024 celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Fireworks lit up the skies around Cebu City Sunday night, January 21, 2024, at the close of the Sinulog Festival 2024 celebration.
Noted photographer John Velez captured the Sinulog fireworks display near a mall in uptown Cebu City while the CDN Digital team captured the display at the SRP, where the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown was held.
LIST: Winners of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024
If you missed the show, worry not as we bring you some still images and videos of the fireworks display around Cebu City.
Enjoy and Pit Senyor!
Noted photographer John Velez captures the Sinulog fireworks display near a mall in uptown Cebu City. | John Velez Photography
Fireworks display at SRP
CDN Digital’s multimedia reporters Pia Piquero and Niña Mae Oliverio also captured the fireworks show at the SRP:
Here are still shots of the fireworks at the SRP:
Here are still shots of the fireworks show at the SRP that capped off the Sinulog 2024 celebration on January 21, 2024. CDN Digital photo | Niña Mae Oliverio
Drone shots of SRP fireworks
We’ve saved the best for last! Here is a drone shot of the fireworks at the SRP, taken by Dwane Baring.