LIST: Winners of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024
Cebu City, Philippines—Here are the winners of this year’s Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines held Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties.
RITUAL SHOWDOWN:
(Sinulog-based)
Champion – Banauan Cultural Group
2nd place – Abellana National School
3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe
4th place – Banay Labangon
5th place – Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen.
RITUAL SHOWDOWN:
(Free Interpretation)
Champion – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
2nd place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands
3rd place – Lumad Basakanon
4th place – Banay San Nicolasnon
5th place – Tribu Mabolokon
STREET DANCING
(Both for Sinulog-based & Free Interpretation)
Champion – Tribu Lumad Basakanon
2nd place – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe
4th place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands
5th place – Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen
BEST IN COSTUME
Sinulog-based winner: Banauan Cultural Group
Free Interpretation: Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
BEST IN MUSICALITY:
Free Interpretation
Champion – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City
2nd place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands
3rd place – Lumad Basakanon
4th place – Tribu Mabolokon
5th place – Activong Binaliwhanon
BEST IN MUSICALITY:
Sinulog-based
Champion – Banay Labangon
2nd place – Banauan Cultural Group
3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe
4th place – Pundok Baniladnon Sa Sugbo
5th place -Abellana National School
