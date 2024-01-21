LIST: Winners of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024

CDN Digital January 21,2024 - 08:42 PM

Sinulog sa Sugbo winners

The Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City performs during the Sinulog Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

Cebu City, Philippines—Here are the winners of this year’s Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines held Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties.

READ MORE: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown live updates

RITUAL SHOWDOWN: 

(Sinulog-based)  

Champion – Banauan Cultural Group

2nd place – Abellana National School 

3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe

4th place – Banay Labangon

5th place – Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN: 

(Free Interpretation) 

Champion – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

2nd place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands

3rd place – Lumad Basakanon

4th place – Banay San Nicolasnon

5th place – Tribu Mabolokon

STREET DANCING 

(Both for Sinulog-based & Free Interpretation) 

Champion – Tribu Lumad Basakanon 

2nd place – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City 

3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe

4th place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands

5th place – Nagkahiusang Pamilyang Cebu Gen 

BEST IN COSTUME

Sinulog-based winner: Banauan Cultural Group

Free Interpretation: Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

BEST IN MUSICALITY: 

Free Interpretation

Champion – Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City

2nd place – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands

3rd place – Lumad Basakanon

4th place – Tribu Mabolokon

5th place – Activong Binaliwhanon

BEST IN MUSICALITY: 

Sinulog-based

Champion – Banay Labangon

2nd place – Banauan Cultural Group

3rd place – Inayawan Talents Guild And Cultural Dance Troupe

4th place – Pundok Baniladnon Sa Sugbo

5th place -Abellana National School

Watch CDN Digital’s live coverage of the Sinulog Festival 2024 here:

READ MORE: Mike Rama: Sinulog 2025 ‘must be in SRP’

TAGS: Cebu, Sinulog
