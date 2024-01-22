Converge Powered Festival ML Tournament Cebu, Showcasing The GameChanger Experience

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., the Philippines’ fastest growing fiber broadband provider, elevated the gaming scene in Cebu City with the launch of the Festival ML Tournament Cebu.

We’re thrilled to bring the Festival ML Tournament to Cebu, offering a unique blend of competitive gaming and community celebration. It’s not just a tournament; it’s an experience designed for gamers by Converge Michael D. Maquiran VP and Regional General Manager for VisMin

This dynamic event, tailor-fitted for the gaming community, featured Converge The GameChanger Plan with speed up to 800 Mbps that comes with low-jitter, low-latency, and high-prioritization and a top-of-the-line ASUS WiFi-6 gaming router providing local gamers with an unparalleled competitive platform.

The Festival ML Tournament Cebu, which occurred last January 19, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, transformed the roof deck of Iconique Mall in Downtown Cebu into a battleground for esports enthusiasts.

The tournament, marking the first of its kind initiated by Converge in Cebu, is part of the Sinulog festival celebration, attracting 30 teams of skilled gamers from the region.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Festival ML Tournament to Cebu, offering a unique blend of competitive gaming and community celebration. It’s not just a tournament; it’s an experience designed for gamers by Converge,” says Michael D. Maquiran, VP and Regional General Manager for VisMin at Converge.

The Festival ML Tournament Cebu will deviate from traditional esports events in the region by embracing the local cultural context. Eschewing the Sinulog label, the tournament is set to become a fusion of gaming excellence and cultural celebration, encapsulated in the spirit of the Festival ML Tournament Cebu.

Both casual and professional gamers were invited to participate and witness the excitement as teams clash in epic battles on the virtual battlefield. With Converge The GameChanger taking center stage, participants experienced an immersive and unparalleled gaming experience.

As Converge continues to push the boundaries of digital innovation, the Festival ML Tournament Cebu stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to elevating the gaming experience.

In 2024, Converge continues to dominate the gaming industry by giving an immersive experience for both casual and professional gamers. Upcoming initiatives include the Elite Bootcamp Program and Cloud Gaming Plans.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Converge Bida Fiber leaves no one behind