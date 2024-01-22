Fuel pump prices set for another increase this week

MANILA, Philippines —Local fuel companies will raise gasoline and diesel prices for the third consecutive week on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Gasoline will go up by P1.30 per liter, while diesel will increase by 95 centavos per liter. Kerosene prices remain unchanged.

In separate advisories, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said changes in their pump prices will take effect on Tuesday at 6 a.m. and 4:01 p.m., respectively.

This week’s upward adjustment is higher than the price hike implemented last week.

On Jan. 15, gasoline prices went up by 30 centavos per liter while diesel and kerosene rose by 90 centavos per liter.

