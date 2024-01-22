PBBM signs EO to reactivate TF El Niño

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) for the reactivation of Task Force El Niño.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. announced the revival of the task force in December 2023, but the EO was only signed on January 19 and uploaded to the Official Gazette on Monday.

“The Task Force El Niño is hereby reactivated under the Office of the President,” stated EO No. 53.

Teodoro will be the chairperson of the task force, while the Department of Science and Technology chief will serve as co-chairman.

Other members of the task force include the secretaries of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

Under the EO, Task Force El Niño may revise and update the Strategic El Niño National Action Plan, as well as monitor the implementation of the solutions in the said plan.

The task force must also “coordinate with all other concerned agencies in order to expedite the completion of all ongoing water infrastructure projects intended to cushion or mitigate the impacts of El Niño not later than the end of April 2024.”

There must also be an education campaign in coordination with the Presidential Communications Office that would inform the public about the El Niño phenomenon.

ALSO READ

Stronger El Niño phenomenon in 2024 threatens 65 provinces — DOST

DA-7 taking steps to ease effects to agriculture of coming El Niño

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP