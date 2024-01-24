Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcers, who failed drug test, will be fired — Mayor Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three traffic enforcers from the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS), who were positive for allegedly using illegal drugs, will be terminated from their work.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor: Standard procedure

“Standard nato na nga once they get positive in illegal drugs, mahitabo terminated sila sa ilang service,” Chan said.

(That is our standard that once they get positive in illegal drugs, what will happen is they get terminated from their service.)

On Monday, January 22, the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) conducted a random drug test on 115 job order employees and CTMS personnel at the atrium of the city hall.

Garry Lao, CLOSAP executive director, confirmed that three traffic enforcers from CTMS tested positive in the drug test.

Lapu-Lapu rehab program

However, the mayor said that they those who turned out positive might enter the rehabilitation program of CLOSAP so that they could be rehired after six months.

“If ever after six months, based on the recommendation of CLOSAP, we’ll give them a chance to (be) rehire(d) again,” he added.

Chan said that he also issued a marching order to CLOSAP to conduct drug testing in all offices and departments of the city hall, including the barangays.

He said that it was very important that the entire government offices in the city would become a drug-free workplace, especially since most crimes are caused by drug addiction.

