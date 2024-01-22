115 Lapu-Lapu JOs, traffic enforcers undergo drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of 115 job order employees and traffic enforcers who are employed by the Lapu-Lapu City Hall were subjected to a surprise random drug test on Monday morning.

Mayor Junard Chan supervised the conduct of the drug test that was part of his effort to determine who among the Lapu-Lapu City employees are hooked to the use of illegal drugs for the city government to impose the necessary sanctions.

This policy was in line with the drug-free workplace mandate of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Chan also issued Executive Order No. 35 in 2019, which mandates the strict implementation of a drug-free workplace policy across all departments and offices at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

On Monday, personnel of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) and job orders employed as drivers and marshalls under the Office of the Mayor were subjected to random surprise drug test.

CLOSAP Executive Director Garry Lao also subjected 13 of his office personnel, including staffs at the Office of the City Administrator and the Human Resource Development Office to undergo surprise drug test.

“The move is to ensure that employees remain drug-free, citing the need for a drug-free workforce to ensure public safety,” Lao said.

The outcome of the recent drug test on the 115 government workers remain unavailable as of this writing.

Since its establishment in 2019, CLOSAP has already recommended the termination of over 50 employees whose drug test yielded positive results.

