Gaballo to face veteran Thai instead of Indonesian boxer in February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) interim world bantamweight champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo will need to change his game plan with less than a month before his February 13 bout.

This was after, his promoter and manager JC Mananquil officially confirmed that they replaced Gaballo’s initial opponent for the bout that will be held at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Gaballo vs Nuno before

Gaballo was initially pitted against Indonesian Flasidus Nuno.

However, changes were made with Filipino boxer now facing a more dangerous foe in Phai Pharob of Thailand.

Compared to Nuno’s 11 professional bouts, Pharob is a veteran of 38 bouts.

The 40-year-old Pharob has a record of 35 wins with 27 knockouts and three defeats.

Former WBO Oriental light flyweight champ

Fascinatingly, Pharob once won the WBO Oriental light flyweight title which Gaballo will defend in their February 13 bout.

This will be Gaballo’s first fight since June 17, 2023, where he bagged the WBO Oriental title by narrowly beating fellow Filipino Michael Bravo by split decision in Manila.

Adding to the Filipino boxer’s motivation ahead of this fight is his ascension to the top of the latest WBO bantamweight rankings.

A win over Pharob will further bolster the Filipino boxer’s chance to earn another world title shot which probably would be against the reigning world champion Jason Moloney of Australia.

