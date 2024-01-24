Talisay City fire: P3M worth of properties lost, 1 firefighter injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P3 million worth of properties went up in smoke after fire hit a residential area in Sitio Libra, Purok Kamonggay, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu on Wednesday morning.

The fire alarm was raised at 8:10 a.m., according to a report by the Talisay City Fire Station.

It burned around 80 homes.

One firefighter, Fire Officer 1 Eliezer Yac, was reported injured as he was trying to help put out the blaze.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the over 60 affected families are currently staying in makeshift tents that were installed at the gymnasium in Barangay Poblacion.

Poblacion fire

The Wednesday morning fire in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City was traced to have started at the residence of Oliver Rodrigues. However, fire investigators are yet to determine what may have caused it.

The fire was placed on first alarm at 8:12 a.m. and 2nd alarm at 8:18 a.m. It was further raised to 3rd alarm five minutes later as it continued to spread to nearby homes. The fire was put out at 9:20 a.m.

A total of 16 fire trucks responded to the fire alarm, including those that came from neighboring localities.

Donation drive

In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, Talisay City Mayor Gullas appealed for help for the fire victims in Barangay Poblacion.

“Modawat mi og donasyon bisan unsa as long as makatabang ni sa atong mga nasunogan, hangyo lang nako sa mga modonate og sinena kana lang gyud tawn nga magamit pa sa atong mga nasunogan,” he said.

Gullas said the fire victims need ready to eat food, water, sleeping items, hygiene kits, essentials for the babies, and financial help.

Individuals who wish to help can drop their donations in front of social services building that is located inside City Hall compound or at the 2nd floor of the Poblacion Multipurpose Building.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP