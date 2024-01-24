Talisay fire: Firefighters scramble to put out morning blaze
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters continue to battle a fire that hit Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City in southern Cebu at around 9 a.m.
And as of 9:14 a.m., today, January 24, the fire continues to rage and firefighters of the Talisay Fire Station has raised it at third alarm, and at past 9:20 a.m., the firefighters declare the fire as under control.
Here are some images and video footage of the fire and the firefighters battling the fire.
