Talisay fire: Firefighters scramble to put out morning blaze

By: CDN Digital January 24,2024 - 10:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Firefighters continue to battle a fire that hit Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City in southern Cebu at around 9 a.m. 

And as of 9:14 a.m., today, January 24, the fire continues to rage and firefighters of the Talisay Fire Station has raised it at third alarm, and at past 9:20 a.m., the firefighters declare the fire as under control.

Here are some images and video footage of the fire and the firefighters battling the fire.

Talisay fire. Thick smole is seen as the fire hits Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City this morning.| Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

Firefighters arrive at the fire scene and prepare to battle the blaze. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

An image of the Señor Sto. Niño is seen among the belongings of some of the residents that they salvaged as the fire rages in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City this morning, January 24. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

