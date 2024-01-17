Talisay fire injures 1, razes P1.2 million in properties

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 17,2024 - 06:31 PM

1 wounded after fire gobbles up P1.2 million in properties in Talisay

A fire erupted in Brgy. Lawaan 3, Talisay City on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in which P1.2 million worth of properties went up in smoke | Contributed Photos via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One person was injured while four houses were razed in a fire that struck a residential area in Brgy. Lawaan 3, Talisay City on Wednesday, January 17.

Firefighters in Talisay City responded to the fire scene, in Sitio Crusher, Purok Sineguelas at 1:01, which was immediately raised to 1st alarm at 1:03 p.m. due to the presence of light materials.

The fire reached the 2nd alarm at 1:05 p.m. Fortunately, Talisay firefighters were able to put the flames under control at 1:35 p.m.

By 1:45 p.m., the fire was declared out. The damages were pegged at P1.2 million.

Based on initial investigations, the fire originated at the house owned by a certain Allan Pasaje, then spread to three nearby houses.

Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee II A Auxtero of the Talisay City Fire Station said investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

