Talisay fire injures 1, razes P1.2 million in properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One person was injured while four houses were razed in a fire that struck a residential area in Brgy. Lawaan 3, Talisay City on Wednesday, January 17.

Firefighters in Talisay City responded to the fire scene, in Sitio Crusher, Purok Sineguelas at 1:01, which was immediately raised to 1st alarm at 1:03 p.m. due to the presence of light materials.

The fire reached the 2nd alarm at 1:05 p.m. Fortunately, Talisay firefighters were able to put the flames under control at 1:35 p.m.

By 1:45 p.m., the fire was declared out. The damages were pegged at P1.2 million.

Based on initial investigations, the fire originated at the house owned by a certain Allan Pasaje, then spread to three nearby houses.

Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee II A Auxtero of the Talisay City Fire Station said investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

RELATED STORIES

Basak San Nicolas fire: House destroyed, P1.2M worth of properties lost

2 massive fires in Cebu City: More than 150 houses gutted

New Year fires: More in 2024 with a different cause

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP