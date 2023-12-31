New Year’s Eve fire gobbles up P8.4-M in mall in Talisay City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P8.4 million in properties went up in smoke after a fire hit a restaurant chain in Talisay City, southern Cebu on New Year’s Eve.

The fire started at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, December 31, and was raised to second alarm 10 minutes later, the Talisay City Fire Station confirmed.

In turn, firetrucks from the neighboring city of Cebu as well as in Minglanilla town helped in dousing the fire.

By 10:34 a.m., or around 40 minutes since it began, firefighters had the fire under control. They put out the flames at 10:46 a.m.

No one was hurt due to the Talisay City fire. However, first-aid personnel had to assist a woman who reportedly fainted, said Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee Auxtero.

“Basin nakuyawan… Pero so far, walay naangol o samdan,” Auxtero added.

Fire investigators, meanwhile, continue to probe into the incident to determine the cause of the fire.

On the other hand, authorities at the Talisay City Fire Station urged the public to always practice fire safety measures and precautions, especially during the New Year celebrations. They discouraged the use of firecrackers and leaving candles and cooking unattended.

