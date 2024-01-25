Daily Gospel, January 25

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 25, 2024, which is the feast of the conversion of Saint Paul, apostle.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 16,15-18.

Jesus said to the eleven: “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.

Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned.

These signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will drive out demons, they will speak new languages.

They will pick up serpents (with their hands), and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not harm them. They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

Source: Gospel.org

