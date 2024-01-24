PUV drivers, operators told to take advantage of consolidation deadline extension

MANILA, Philippines — Public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators are encouraged to “take advantage” of the three-month extension to the consolidation deadline granted by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This extension allows them to form or join existing cooperatives or corporations.

This was the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) response when asked for a comment on the deadline extension.

“The LTFRB will adhere to President ‘Bongbong’ Marcos’s directive to extend the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs) until April 30, 2024,” it said in a message sent to reporters.

“Operators and drivers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity provided by the President,” it added.

The consolidation of PUV drivers and operators into one cooperative or corporation is the first step in the government’s PUV modernization program.

The previous deadline was on December 31, 2023.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) revealed on Wednesday that Marcos has approved Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista’s recommendation, granting an additional three months until April 30, 2024 for the consolidation of public utility vehicles.

The extension is to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB, through memorandum circular 2023-052 signed last year, granted unconsolidated PUV drivers and operators the right to operate until January 31, 2024, in a bid not to disrupt public transportation operations.

ALSO READ

Marcos moves PUV consolidation deadline to April 30, 2024

Piston calls LTFRB’s 1 month extension of PUJ consolidation as ‘Pakitang-tao’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP