Boardwalk at SRP that mirrors one in Singapore eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Supporting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s vision of Cebu City to be a Singapore-like city, a councilor has penned a resolution to establish a boardwalk that would mirror one in Singapore.

Councilor Rey Gealon, in his proposed resolution filed on Tuesday, January 23, has requested the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and the City Planning and Development Office to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of the boardwalk.

Sentosa Boardwalk

The boardwalk that Gealon was referring to was the Sentosa Boardwalk of Singapore.

He said that it features sculptures, viewpoints, and themed gardens featuring native Singaporean plants and flowers.

“The boardwalk also has several al fresco restaurants and bars which have views of the open ocean,” he added.

Moreover, Gealon is planning to have it built in the South Road Properties (SRP), specifically stretching from ‘Plaza sa Katawhan’ to Nustar.

“The South Road Properties is a viable location for the construction of a boardwalk that would mirror the features of the Sentosa Boardwalk,” Gealon said.

Open spaces for public

He said that a boardwalk in the SRP would provide open spaces for the public which would promote inner peace and well-being.

“It could serve as an economic enterprise, should the food stalls and souvenir shops be in place along the stretch of the boardwalk,” he said.

The boardwalk in the area will also be conducive for jogging and other physical exercises which will sustain fitness and healthy lifestyle.

In his resolution, Gealon has also requested an architectural organization in the Philippines, Cebu Chapter, to design the boardwalk.

The design must “feature the city’s beauty, culture, and sense of community,” he said.

Boardwalk to increase mobility

“I believe that this boardwalk can increase mobility in the area for people coming from downtown through city hall passing by ‘Plaza sa Katawhan’ to the heart of SRP,” Gealon said in a statement sent to CDN Digital.

He said that it could also increase mobility for people coming in to join from entry points along that stretch, and vice-versa.

He added that if such undertaking would be realized, it may ‘perhaps’ be considered “an effective urban mobility planning which might pave the way for more mobility infrastructure which the city desperately needs.”

