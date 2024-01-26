Unjust vexation case vs students in dirty finger selfie junked

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The unjust vexation charge against the two university students in a “dirty finger” photo with policemen during the Sinulog festival has been dismissed by the court on Friday, January 26,

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, two male students were arrested for allegedly posing for a picture while holding up their middle finger with policemen in the background.

The two were arrested in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

The students were detained and eventually charged with unjust vexation for their actions.

Two days after their arrest, the students were able to get out of jail after posting bail of P3,000 each.

The arraignment for their case was held on Friday morning at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 17 during which the case was dismissed and the matter was settled amicably.

This was according to the students’ lawyer, Attorney Mel Ebo, who spoke to reporters hours after the arraignment.

Ebo relayed that when the case was filed, they responded by filing for a motion to quash in order to have it dismissed.

During the arraignment on Friday, the court reportedly asked whether the police would be willing to discontinue the case if the accused persons apologized.

“In open court, ang duha ka akusado, nangayo og pasaylo sa mga police officers ug gidawat man sad kini sa mga police officers,” stated Ebo.

Ebo disclosed that the case was dismissed because of two factors: the motion to quash that they have filed and the policemen’s acceptance of their apology.

“Tungod sa mga grounds nga among gisang-at sa among motion to quash. Then, number two, tungod sad sa fact nga gipasaylo na sa mga police officers ang mga akusado,” he said.

After the announcement of the dismissal of the case, Ebo said that the parents of the students and the policemen had a talk and shook hands.

He stated that everything has now been settled between all parties involved.

“Okay na gyud tanan,” he said.

Ebo further clarified that the students were not holding a “dirty finger” pose but instead a special hand-sign used by their friend group.

“Dili to dirty finger ang ilang gigamit kun dili handsign nga maggamit og tulo ka fingers, dili lang middle finger,” he said.

He added that although the sign could easily be mistaken for a dirty finger, the students had no intention to insult the policemen who were monitoring and securing the area during the festivities.

Ebo narrated that the students took a selfie in the area to let their friends know where to find them as they have agreed to meet up.

He also said that because the case was dismissed, the bail money will be returned to the students.

Furthermore, Ebo shared that the parents of the two students who flashed a dirty finger and who are taking up engineering in a local university, are overjoyed with the results of the case against their children.

