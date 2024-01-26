Man shoots neighbor in the neck after fistfight in Argao

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 54-year-old man was arrested after shooting his neighbor in the neck following a fistfight on Wednesday in Argao, southern Cebu.

A press release by the Argao Municipal Police Station revealed that the incident took place in Sitio Mingay, Barangay Bulasa, Argao town.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Florentino Valdez Caminade Jr., married and a resident of the barangay.

The victim, on the other hand, was his 42-year-old neighbor, Charlito Naces.

The report said that around 9:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly shot his neighbor whom he argued with hours before the shooting.

The victim was hit on the left side of his neck and was immediately brought to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

During a hot-pursuit operation conducted on the same day by the Argao police, they apprehended the suspect inside his house.

They confiscated from Caminade a 9 mm caliber pistol and an empty magazine.

Investigation disclosed that at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the two men engaged in an argument which eventually led to a fistfight.

After they were separated by responding barangay tanods, the two returned to their respective homes.

However, at around 8:30 p.m., an armed Caminade allegedly went to the victim’s house onboard his tricycle.

The suspect then shouted, “Gawas diri Pring,” ordering the victim to get out and face him.

The suspect then allegedly fired his gun 4 times, prompting the victim’s family members to run to a relative’s house nearby.

A few minutes after the shots, the victim reportedly exited the house. He was, however, seen by Caminade who shot him, hitting him on the left side of his neck.

As of this writing, Caminade is detained at the custodial facility of the Argao Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will most likely be facing charges of frustrated murder.

The report did not mention the cause of their argument hich led to the shooting.

The victim, is reportedly already in a stable condition as of this writing, and is recovering from his injury at the hospital.

Argao is a first class municipality located 86 kilometers south of Cebu City.

