Aumentado pushes P100M rehab of Alona Beach in Panglao

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said that he was in close coordination with Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for the planned rehabilitation of Alona Beach in Panglao town.

The project is estimated to cost at least P100 million, Aumentado said in an advisory that was posted on his social media page.

Governor Aumentado and reasons for rehab

“Gusto nato nga mapahapsay ang atong plano nga rehabilitasyon sa baybayon sa Alona Beach, sama sa pagtarong sa seawall, pagpugong sa pagka-kankan sa balas sa baybayon ug ang pagpanalipod sa posible nga pagka-ibot sa nindot nga mga punoan sa baybayon kay naghatag kini og landong sa dapit,” he said.

(We want that the planned rehabilitation of the seashore of Alona Beach will be smooth and orderly, like fixing the seawall, preventing the sand from being carried out to sea and the protection of the trees from being uprooted at the seashore because these trees will give shade in the area.)

Where Alona Beach is

Alona Beach that is located on south-western tip of Panglao is a popular destination because of its white sand and rocky cliff.

The beach, according to Wikipedia, was named after former actress Alona Alegre, who ran naked in the area in 1973 while shooting the movie “Esteban” where she co-stared with the late Fernando Poe Jr.

“Kini nga rehabilitasyon makaayo sa komunidad kay gawas nga maplastar ang atong mga ambulant vendors, mas musaka ang numero sa mga turista kay mas nindot na unya ang baybayon niini,” Aumentado said.

(Our rehabilitation is good for the community because aside from having a place for the ambulant vendors, the number of tourists will increase because the seashore will be more beautiful.)

Aumentado: Sewage Treatment Plant in Panglao

Aumentado said that the planned rehabilitation of the seawall at Alona Beach will incorporate another plan by the provincial government to also come up with a Sewage Treatment Plant in Panglao.

“Mao man nga nakighinabi kita sa opisyales sa Panglao uban sa atong BPEMO Head Jovencia Ganub, BPTO OIC Joanne Pinat, ug sa architect nga si Niño Guidaben aron mapahiluna ang maong proyekto,” he said.

“Positibo ako nga kining maong mga plano, oportunidad sa pagpalambo sa atong turismo ug sa pagpausbaw sa kalidad sa panginabuhi sa atong katawhan,” the governor of Bohol said.

