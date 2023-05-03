Bohol officials invite Arabs to visit in their province

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol officials joined the Arabian Travel Mart to introduce their province to Arabian tourists.

Provincial officials led by Governor Erico Aris Aumentado were part of the Philippine delegation organized by the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

“Aron ipaila ang Bohol ngadto sa mga Arab tourists, nisalmot kita sa gipahigayong Arabian Travel Mart, usa ka tinuig na tourism event, didto sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE),” Aumentado said in a social media post.

The travel mart is scheduled from May 1 to 4, 2023 at the Dubai World Center.

During the gathering, Aumentado said “atong ipakita sa maong panagtapok na ang Bohol adunay ikatanyag na mga destinasyon alang sa tanang mga bisita gikan sa Middle East.”

The Governor was joined by his wife and Bohol 2nd district Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado and 3rd district Rep. Alexie Tutor.

Tourist Arrivals

Nita Galero, on-duty supervisor at Marilou Resort in Panglao town, said tourists arrivals are beginning to pick up. But clients, who came to especially spend long weekends at their resort, were mostly locals.

“Since December medyo ni daghan na gyud atong guests, but usually locals lang for now. Gamay ra kaayo ang foreign guests,” she said.

Last week, their resort was fully booked, according to Galero.

On ordinary days, they have a 60-percent occupancy rate.

Galero expressed confidence that foreign visits would also start to pick up soon.

From February to April, they welcomed Chinese and Korean tourists at their resort. There were also a few German and American nationals who came.

“Hopefully mag kanunay na gyud ni,” she added.

Aside from enjoying their white sand beaches, tourists also come for their water activities that include kayaking and banana boat, jet ski, and tornado rides, among others.

Galero said they also accommodate walk-in guests who wanted to avail of their water activities.

