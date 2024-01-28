LTO-7 urges vehicle owners: Get your unclaimed license plates now

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 28,2024 - 09:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is encouraging motorcycle and vehicle owners to collect their unclaimed license plates this year.

In a press statement on Jan. 26, LTO-7 Director Glen Galario urged those with temporary plates to visit the nearest LTO office to claim their plates, mentioning thousands are available in their Talisay City storage facility.

“We still have thousands of plates in our storage facility in Talisay City in Cebu and we want to intensify again the release of these license plates,” Galario said.

The latest data shows 105,127 plates distributed in the last seven months, and Galario aims to intensify efforts.

Between June 9, 2023, and January 19, 2024, 91,835 motorcycle plates and 13,154 vehicle plates were released.

“We want to intensify our efforts in distributing these plates. We want the public to know that we have plates available for them to collect,” Galario said.

To recall, LTO-7 launched last September 2023 their region-wide plate distribution campaign “Oplan Bigay Plaka” that aimed to gather data from the motorists to help them verify the availability of their license plates to reduce plate backlogs.

“We will also intensify our Oplan Bigay Plaka this year as we are optimistic to see a significant decrease of our backlogs for the license plates,” Galario said.

Clients can claim plates by bringing their original receipt and registration certificate to the nearest LTO-7 office, filling out a Plate Information Form at the Public Assistance Complaints Desk (PACD), and receiving a text confirmation within 48 hours for plate status and collection details. /clorenciana

