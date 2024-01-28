Cesafi: USC wins game one over USPF in women’s volleyball finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors grabbed game one of their Best-of-Three finals series against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball finals on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

The Lady Warriors of veteran coach Grace Antigua blanked the Lady Panthers, 25-23, 25-21, and 25-21, putting them one victory away from winning the women’s title.

USC exploited USPF’s unforced errors late in the first set, giving them a three-point lead, 23-20, until winning it, 25-23.

The Lady Warriors carried their momentum in the second set of a 9-5 lead.

However, the Lady Panthers of head coach Yolly Rizarri fought back, tying the set at 14-all.

USC responded with a series of attacks, putting themselves ahead, 23-20, courtesy of Abegail Bisnar and Kirsten Petacio’s offensive efforts. They went on to seal the second set with a 25-20, to go 2-0, as USPF continued to deal with their unforced errors.

In the third set, USPF came alive by leading as many as five points, 16-11, with team captain Ressel Pedroza leading the comeback.

However, USC retaliated a 7-2 run to tie the third set at 18-all. The Lady Warriors took the lead, 21-20, from Petacio’s attack. They went on to win the set and grab game one as USPF dealt with errors, resulting in their loss.

USPF still has a chance to tie the series on February for game 2, at the same venue.

