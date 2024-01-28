6 fires on Sunday in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a span of nearly 10 hours, firefighters here responded to at least six fires, two of which affected residential areas, on Sunday, January 28.

1st fire

The first fire broke out along Cabajar Street, near the Guadalupe Police Station in Brgy. Guadalupe Cebu City at 5:50 a.m.

2nd fire

Approximately three hours later, or past 9 a.m., firefighters rushed to Sitio Malipayon in Brgy. Inayawan, also in Cebu City, after receiving a fire alarm there. The flames, which affected a couple of houses, were put out within minutes.

3rd fire

Just an hour after putting out the fire in Brgy. Inayawan, firefighters received another fire alarm from Brgy. Tisa which later turned out to be grass fire only.

4th fire

But around 11 a.m., the Cebu City Fire Office headed north to respond to another fire in Brgy. Bacayan that also affected a residential area.

Photos from the fire scene shared on social media also showed rescuers saving three dogs from the inferno.

Similar to the previous fires, firefighters managed to put out the fire a few minutes later.

5th fire

However, around four hours later, firefighters from Talamban Fire Station, who responded to the fire in Brgy. Bacayan, went to Brgy. Adlawon for another fire there.

6th fire

Barely an hour after receiving the fire alarm in Brgy. Adlawon, Cebu City Fire Office confirmed another fire alarm in Brgy. Lahug. It later turned out to be rubbish fire.

