Cesafi Volleyball: Old rivals, USPF, USC lock horns in women’s finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors renewed their volleyball rivalry as they forged a championship match in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball tournament.

USPF and USC defeated their respective foes in their Cesafi games on Saturday, January 27, at the latter’s home court, the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

They will battle in the Best-of-Three finals series for the first time in the Cesafi, which starts on Sunday at the same venue at 1:30 p.m.

“It’s nice to be back in the finals,” said Yolly Rizarri, USPF’s head coach, after their heartbreaking loss in last year’s finals.

Rizarri and USPF staged their biggest upset this Cesafi season after they dethroned the defending Cesafi champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, in a five-set showdown, 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 27-25, and 15-11.

“Actually, andam mi last year [pero] mas maayo gyud sila. Ilaha gyud to nga duwa. Pero karon, lipay kaayo ko nakabalik gyud mi ug duwa sa finals. Dako sad ko ug pagsalig sa akong mga players,” said Rizarri.

She will heavily rely on her first six, that is comprised of her grand slam high school champions in the Cesafi girl’s volleyball tournament.

“Wala pa gyud naka champion sukad-sukad sa college. Kaning moduwa sa college, mao ni sila naka 3-peat. Sukad sige gyud maka sulod sa top four ug back-to-back sa finals sa women’s,” added Rizarri.

USC 3, CIT-U 0

Meanwhile, the USPF Lady Panthers will square off against rivals, USC Lady Warriors that won against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats, 25-16, 25-21, and 25-16, in the other Cesafi semifinals match on Saturday.

This will be the first time that USC of champion coach Grace Antigua and USPF will square off in the women’s volleyball finals.

In their previous showdowns, these two Cesafi volleyball powerhouses locked horns in the semifinals.

