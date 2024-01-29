Marcos shoots back: Ex-president Duterte takes fentanyl

Manila, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday alleged that former president Rodrigo Duterte is taking fentanyl.

“I think it’s the fentanyl. Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller you can buy. It is highly addictive and it has very serious side effects and PRRD has been taking the drug for a very long time now,” said Marcos in an ambush interview in Pasay before he left for Vietnam.

ALSO READ: PDEA denies Bongbong Marcos was on drug list despite Duterte’s allegations

According to him, Duterte has been taking the painkiller for five to six years. The President said that it was bound to have some sort of effect on Duterte.

“I hope his doctors take better care of them, hindi pinapabayaan itong mga nagiging problema,” said Marcos.

(I hope his doctors take better care of them, this problem should not be ignored.)

Duterte alleged that Marcos was on the government drugs watch list.

The former president, known for his vicious war on drugs, said that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed him evidence that Marcos was using drugs.

Asked about these allegations, Marcos also laughed off the question asking if he took illegal drugs, saying he will not dignify it.

“I won’t even dignify the question,” said Marcos.

Duterte made the allegations in a Sunday Davao rally against charter-change.

“Nung ako ay mayor pinakitaan ako ng evidence ng PDEA doon sa listahan nandoon yung pangalan mo ayaw ko sabihin yan kasi magkaibigan tayo, kungdi magkaibigan, magkakilala. Pumapasok kayo ng alanganin Mr. President baka susunod ka sa dinaan ng tatay mo dyan ako takot ayaw ko mangyari sayo yan,” Duterte said.

(PDEA showed me evidence back when I was a mayor. You are on their list, but I didn’t say anything because we are friends, if not acquaintances. But this is a wrong move on your part, Mr. President; I am afraid you will follow in your father’s footsteps. I don’t want that to happen to you.)

However, the PDEA categorically denied Duterte’s statement, saying that Marcos was never in any sort of government watch list for drugs.

RELATED STORIES

Marcos calls for ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ and efficient service in governance brand kick-off rally

‘Resign’ : Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s call to President Marcos

Marcos OKs military’s P2-trillion wish list for weapons, equipment

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP