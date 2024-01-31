Palawan Group of Companies Continues to Win the Heart of Cebuanos with its “Barato, Paspas, Walay Hasol na Serbisyo” (Affordable, Fast and Hassle-free Service)

In a heartfelt show of appreciation for the unwavering support from the Cebuano community, Palawan Group of Companies, the leading and most trusted financial institution comprising Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala chain, and PalawanPay e-wallet, actively participated in the 2024 Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

Our Cebuano sukis deserve the best when it comes to meeting their financial needs. That is what Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, and PalawanPay aim to provide to all Cebu residents. Ilyn Dizon Brand Manager for Pawning and Jewelry Selling

For nearly two decades, the Palawan Group of Companies has played a pivotal role in addressing the diverse financial needs of Cebuanos. From facilitating seamless money transfers to supporting education, healthcare, and entrepreneurial endeavors, the company has been a steadfast partner for the people of Cebu.

Ilyn Dizon, Brand Manager for Pawning and Jewelry Selling expressed the company’s deep connection with Cebu, stating, “It’s only fitting that we join the annual Sinulog Festival because Cebu holds a special place in our hearts at Palawan. Witnessing the warmth and friendliness of the Cebuanos is always a delightful experience.”

With an extensive network of 319 branches in the province and a dedicated workforce of over 1500 Cebuano partners and associates, Palawan Group of Companies has consistently maintained a strong presence in Cebu. Serving more than 25,000 Cebuanos daily for remittances and over 300,000 pawnshop customers, the company has been a dominant leader in the region for the past five years.

Dizon emphasized the company’s commitment to providing the best financial solutions for Cebuanos, stating, “Our Cebuano sukis deserve the best when it comes to meeting their financial needs. That is what Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, and PalawanPay aim to provide to all Cebu residents.”

The Palawan Group of Companies has made it their goal to provide reliability and affordability to its customers, offering high appraisal rates and low-interest rates for its pawning services. Its “walay hasol” (hassle-free) money transfer services as well as its dependable PalawanPay mobile digital wallet app have solidified its position as the top choice for Cebuanos.

“In times of need, Palawan Pawnshop remains to be their constant ‘sandalan na mapagkakatiwalaan’ (a reliable pillar of support) due to our “barato, paspas, at walay hasol na serbisyo’, (affordable, fast and hassle-free service). The Palawan Group of Companies will always look for ways to improve the lives of each Cebuano suki we serve,” affirmed Dizon.

As an expression of gratitude, the company actively participated in the Sinulog Festival, celebrating alongside the Cebuano community and reinforcing its commitment to being a reliable financial partner in their everyday lives and journey towards success.

