BPBL Season 2 CV Finals: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles now 3-0, closing in for 16-U title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles pulled themselves closer to winning the 16-under division title of the Batang Pilipinas Basketball League (BPBL) Season 2 Central Visayas Finals.

This as the Magis Eagles logged an unbeaten 3-0 (win-loss) record after finishing the second day of the tournament held in the Municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu with back-to-back victories on Saturday, February 3.

As of this writing, they await the outcome of the remaining games in the 16-under division to determine who they will face in the BPBL Season 2 Central Visayas Finals.

They first defeated Young Ballers Club, 72-55, behind Shawn Ayuda’s 12 points and Kenan Rasmo’s 10 points.

The Magis Eagles of head coach Lucky Ecarma went on to beat Ronbucz Basketball of University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers coach Ronald Bucao, 55-46, to wrap up their highly productive Saturday outing in the BPBL.

Xander Magbuana topscored the Magis Eagles with 12 points, while Gab Manlucot had eight points for the losing squad.

Despite the loss, Ronbucz still has a chance to qualify in the BPBL Season 2 Central Visayas Finals as they’re trailing the Magis Eagles in the team standings with a 2-1 (win-loss) card, tying with Barangay Estaca-Compostela.

After losing to the Magis Eagles, Ronbucz Basketball bounced back strong by routing Broddie Seven Hasslers of Bohol, 78-63.

RJ Mendaros and Lawrence Saz combined for 25 points for Ronbucz’s big win, while John Caresosa had 10 points for the Boholano squad.

Barangay Estaca narrowly defeated Broddie Seven Hasslers-Bohol, 65-64, eliminating the title hopes for the latter.

Alexander Montes scored 18 points to lead Barangay Estaca, while Charles Caballero had 11 points in Brodie’s losing efforts.

Broddie and Young Ballers Club tied at the third and fourth places in the BPBL standings with their 1-3 slates, which would likely end their title hopes.

