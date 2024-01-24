BPBL Season 2: Carmen ready to host Region 7 finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Carmen in northern Cebu, will roll its red carpet for the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) Season 2 Central Visayas Regional Finals on February 2-4, 2024.

A total of 11 teams from Central Visayas will converge in Carmen town to battle for a chance to qualify in the BPBL Season 2 national finals scheduled later this year.

These teams were the winners in various city/municipality legs that happened last year in the region.

The BPBL Season 2 Central Visayas Regional Finals was officially launched via a presser on Wednesday, January 24, at the Carmen Municipal Hall.

“Taas-taas pud atong preparation ani kay dako ni nga event. We are very honored sa Carmen mo host sa regional finals. Rest assured, ang Carmen is prepared sa regional finals. We can assure prepared na tanan from billeting, venue, ug security,” said Rashid Tacocong, Carmen town councilor and the head of the committee in sports, during the presser.

“We want the visiting teams to know that Carmen is peaceful, and we’re hopeful for the best of a three-day basketball competition.”

Tacocong added that their level of preparation for this tournament is the same as how they prepare for their annual Sinulog Festival happening a week after Cebu City’s grand parade.

Joining him during the press conference were BPBL Regional officials, Carmen LGU officials, PNP, BFP, and other stakeholders. Also present were some of the coaches competing for the upcoming tournament including University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters’ head coach Joever Samonte.

The 11 participating teams will be divided into three categories: the 18-under, 16-under, and 13-under.

The 18-under division’s competing teams are the Baby Webmasters, Sherilin-University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, and the Carmen Niños of the host town.

On the other hand, the 16-under division will be comprised of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, Brodie Seven Hasslers, Young Ballers Club, Ronbucz Basketball, and Barangay Estaca.

Lastly, three teams will compete in the 13-under category. These are the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, Danao City Mommy’s Choice, and the 1521 Hype Basketball.

The regional finals’ format is a single-round robin with the top two teams competing for the finals.

