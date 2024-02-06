Missing 60-year-old sailor found after a month lost at sea

LONG BEACH – A 60-year-old man who set sail from Long Beach bound for Hawaii but failed to arrive on time, prompting a Coast Guard search, showed up safely in Hawaii over the weekend, officials said today.

According to the Coast Guard, sailor Noel Rubio arrived in O’ahu on Saturday aboard his ship Malulani, a 32-foot Westsail sloop. He had originally planned to arrive in Hawaii on Jan. 18. It was unclear what delayed his arrival.

Coast Guard officials on Friday reached out to the public for help finding the missing sailor, who had departed Long Beach on Dec. 28. His last known contact occurred that day when he spoke to a friend via cell phone from an area south of Catalina Island.

According to the Coast Guard, a VHF-FM marine band radio was the only means of communication on Malulani.

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors,” Douglas Samp, search and rescue mission coordinator in the Rescue Coordination Center Alameda, said in an earlier statement.

“Mariners intending to conduct an open ocean passage are highly encouraged to have multiple layers of communication, including a VHF-FM DSC radio, HF DSC radio, satellite communications, and a 406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon as the notification of last resort to help SAR authorities locate your position in a time of need.”

