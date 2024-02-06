What should bystanders, drivers do in case of encountering accident?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If one witnesses an accident, whether as a driver or bystander, one must immediately call the emergency hotline.

For Cebu City, dial 911; for Lapu-Lapu City, use 9999-72-1111; for Mandaue City, dial 383-1658; and for Talisay City, call 491-4159.

This advice comes from Nagiel Bañacia, the head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), on Tuesday, February 6.

“Motawag lang gyud ka sa 9-1-1 samot na og wala kay capacity mo first aid. But kung duna kay training sa first aid, then i-apply nimo unsa imo nakat-unan,” Bañacia said.

He added that aside from calling the emergency hotline, one should also list pertinent facts such as the plate number, the location of the accident, and if possible, the name of the victim, before reporting the incident to the appropriate authorities or local police.

According to Bañacia, one must not intervene in an accident if they do not have the capacity to help, to avoid further harm.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) also reminded drivers of their duties in case of an accident, as stipulated under Section 55 of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Here are the provisions under Section 55 of RA 4136:

In the event of an accident resulting from the operation of a motor vehicle on a highway, the driver present shall show their driver’s license and provide their true name and address, as well as the true name and address of the owner of the motor vehicle.

No driver of a motor vehicle involved in a vehicular accident shall leave the scene without aiding the victim, except under any of the following circumstances:

1. If he is in imminent danger of being seriously harmed by any person or persons as a result of the accident;

2. If he reports the accident to the nearest law enforcement officer; or

3. If he needs to summon a physician or nurse to aid the victim.

The LTO-7 Director emphasized that a driver who neglects to tend to the victim could face civil and criminal liability.

