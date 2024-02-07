SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of basketball player in Cebu recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sport utility vehicle (SUV), which is believed to have been the vehicle that killed a young basketball player in a hit-and-run incident on early Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, has been recovered.

The vehicle, a gray SUV, Mazda CX-7, was allegedly the vehicle caught in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) being in the area during the time when the fatal hit-and-run incident happened, which caused the death of Jeslar Uriel Larumbe.

This was according to a social media post by Ramil Ayuman, special assistant to the mayor, on Tuesday, February 6.

In his caption, Ayuman stated that the SUV was found abandoned along the Cabajar Street, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City.

Aside from that, he also pointed out in his post a dent at the front of the vehicle.

As of this writing, the SUV is in the custody of the Guadalupe Police Station.

Larumbe, a promising basketball player and an engineering graduate in one of the universities here in Cebu, lost his life when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle.

He was set to take the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination in April.

The vehicle, captured in a CCTV camera, was initially reported to have sirens and VIP blinkers on.

However, police clarified earlier that the vehicle involved in the incident was not a part of a convoy.

The motorcycles seen traveling ahead of the SUV in the CCTV were allegedly only passing by and had no connection to the incident.

In a reply to a comment on his post, Ayuman also stated that the owner of the SUV has already been identified and has since fled.

