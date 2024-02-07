Rama plans to give Charter Day bonus to employees: ‘Why Be Selfish?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced his intention to give City Hall employees a bonus in celebration of the 87th Charter Day on February 28, 2024.

However, he has not disclosed the definite amount yet, as he does not want to face disappointment again, similar to what happened with his proposed Christmas bonus amount of P35,000, which was slashed by the city council to only P20,000.

“Why should we be selfish when life is so short?” Rama said during the Ingna’ng Mayor segment of Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, February 6.

Rama added that “Bonus, or whatnot, has always been a part of (our charter day celebration).”

According to the mayor, throughout his 31-year tenure in the city government, he observed that times of jubilation during significant historical events typically entailed the active participation of “everyone, particularly families, in the festivities.”

In a separate interview on February 6, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, the city budget officer, stated that a meeting had already taken place with local finance regarding the mayor’s announcement of granting bonuses to employees.

Castillo emphasized that the mayor also mentioned that the matter must first be referred to the Sangguniang Panglungsod.

“The local finance cannot act at this time unless there’s an amount suggested by the Sangguniang Panglungsod,” Castillo stated.

‘No one will be left behind’

He also pointed out that the mayor does not want to preempt the amount, as he wants to avoid a situation where he announces an amount, thinking it has the support of the Sanggunian, but it turns out to be a different amount that is granted.

“So, to avoid any issues and concerns, let the Sanggunian suggest an amount, and hopefully, the mayor could coordinate with the Sanggunian regarding this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor assured that with the process of rightsizing the city hall employees, “no one will be left behind.”

Rama mentioned that Engineer Suzanne O. Ardosa, the head of the Department of Manpower and Development Program, is responsible for overseeing efforts to secure employment or livelihood opportunities for affected employees.

He further mentioned that Ardosa is collaborating with his secretary, Remedios Vestil Mondigo, who oversees the Community Livelihood Assistance Program (CLAP) with assistance from his former staff member Aniceto B. Canturias, who volunteers.

However, in a report from Cebu City News and Information, Ardosa said that the Department of Manpower and Development Program (DMDP) had arranged a job fair for City Hall employees, but only a few applied so far.

Additionally, DMDP organized a seminar in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE-7) for livelihood assistance, but as of now, no proposals have been submitted.

/bmjo

