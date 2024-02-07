Comelec: Unregistered voters can start registering on Feb. 12 for May 2025 midterm elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Filipinos who are still not registered voters can now register starting this month as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) here announced on Tuesday, February 6, the schedule for the voter registration period for the May 2025 midterm polls.

Omar Sharif Mamalinta, spokesperson of Comelec Cebu, said that the voters could start to register on February 12 and this would end on September 30.

Those, who would want to register, may visit the nearest Comelec office in their area from Monday to Saturday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including holidays except March 28, 29, and 30 in observance of the Holy Week.

According to Mamalinta, the qualified registrants are:

– Those aged 18 years old on or before election day.

– Must reside in the place where he/she proposes to vote for at least six months

Moreover, the following are the list of IDs that must be presented during the registration:

1. PhilSys National ID card;

2. Postal ID card;

3. PWD ID Card;

4. Student’s ID card or library card, signed by the school authority;

5. Senior Citizen’s ID card;

6. LTO Driver’s license/Student Permit;

7. NBI clearance;

8. Philippine Passport;

9. SSS/GSIS ID or other UMID card;

10. Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ID card;

11. Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) License;

12. Certificate of Confirmation issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) for members of ICCs or IPs;

13. Barangay Identification/Certification with photo; or

14. Any other government issued valid IDs.

With the opening of the voter registration for the national and local elections, Mamalinta said that they would be expecting a 10-percent increase of the number of voters in the region. However, he could not provide the total number of voters for Central Visayas and Cebu Province.

