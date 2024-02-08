Man nabbed for ‘stabbing’ ex-partner’s lover

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 08,2024 - 08:03 PM

Toledo City map via Google map

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his former live-in partner’s lover on Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2024, in Barangay Matab-ang, Toledo City.

The suspect was identified as Jason Racaza Lumbrino, 25. Lumbrino and the 29-year-old victim are both residents of the said barangay.

Based on the investigation by the Toledo Police Station, Lumbrino got mad with the victim after discovering that the victim is his former live-in partner’s lover. The victim was also the reason why the Lumbrino’s live-in partner left him.

While the victim was about to sleep on a bus, Lumbrino allegedly snuck in and stabbed him several times with an icepick.

Lumbrino claimed he stabbed the victim after receiving information that the victim wanted to kill him.

He also became angry with the victim after the latter claimed that the suspect’s former live-in partner is pregnant with his child.

Currently, the victim is confined in a hospital.

Lumbrino apologized to the victim’s family and expressed hope that they would not pursue filing a case of frustrated murder against him.

