Lapu-Lapu City Hall worker positive for drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Another employee of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall has tested positive for illegal drug use.

Garry Lao, the executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirmed that the employee is one of the 64 individuals working for the City Engineering Motorpool and General Services Office (GSO) equipment and maintenance who underwent the drug test on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Lao had previously stated that the drug test was conducted in accordance with the executive order of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, which mandates that all government offices and their employees must be drug-free.

Yesterday, three employees out of the 88 working for Barangay Ibo also tested positive for illegal drug use.

Two of these employees are Barangay Police Security Officers (BPSOs), while one is a garbage worker.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, 77 employees of the City Abbatoir also underwent drug testing, but the results are not yet available as of this writing.

Last week, two of the more than a hundred employees of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital tested positive for illegal drugs use during a surprise drug test.

A total of 108 hospital employees led by their head, Dr. Deborah Ann Custodio, were made to submit their urine samples last Friday for drug testing.

In an earlier interview, Chan said that City Hall employees who test positive for illegal drugs will immediately be terminated.

However, they will be given a chance to reform and reapply for employment at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall after they undergo drug rehabilitation that will be initiated by CLOSAP.

