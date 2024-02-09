Andales challenges Shigeoka for IBF world minimumweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One-time world title challenger ArAr “Asero” Andales has earned another world title shot, this time against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan.

Andales and Shigeoka’s world title bout is scheduled for March 31 at the International Conference Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Shigeoka will be one of the world champions featured in the double-header world title fight card, which also pits his older brother Yudai Shigeoka against Melvin Jerusalem to defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight strap.

The 24-year-old Andales will be the perfect match to test the unbeaten Shigeoka. Andales, from Allen, Northern Samar, is the former World Boxing Foundation (WBF) world minimumweight champion.

He is also a battle-tested world title challenger who fought Thammanoon Niyomtrong in 2019 for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight title but lost via a technical decision in Thailand.

This will be Andales’s third time fighting in Japan. His two previous bouts there ended in disappointing technical draws against hometown boxer Tsubasa Koura and Puerto Rican Wilfredo Mendez from 2022 to 2023.

Andales last tasted victory in 2022 against fellow Filipino Bonjun Loperez via a fourth-round technical knockout in Pasig City.

He has a record of 14 wins with six knockouts, two defeats, and three draws.

Meanwhile, Shigeoka boasts a 10-0 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts.

Shigeoka has a long list of Filipinos he has defeated in the ring, including Clyde Azarcon, Rey Loreto, and former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto.

He won the IBF world minimumweight title against Daniel Valladares in October of last year via TKO.

