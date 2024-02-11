Remolino, Alcoseba rule Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint Triathlon Race in Camsur 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Roughly two weeks after they lorded the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic Bay, Cebu’s pride Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba stamped their class anew, this time in Camarines Sur.

Remolino and Alcoseba topped the overall male and female divisions, respectively, in the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint triathlon race on Sunday, February 11.

To recall, Remolino and Alcoseba also emerged the champions in the NAGT last January 28 to start their year with some promising wins.

This time, they topped the 750-meter swim, 20km bike ride, and a 5km run, which is the shorter distance of the 5150 CamSur that was held simultaneously on Sunday.

Remolino, a double-silver medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, finished the race in one hour, four minutes, and 24 seconds, while his teammate and fellow Talisay City native, Matthew Justine Hermosa, came in second via a photo finish.

Their teammate Renz Wynn Corbin rounded off the top three overall finishers in the men’s division with 1:04.34, followed by John Michael Lalimos in fourth place with a time of 1:06.35.

The fifth to 10th overall finishers in the men’s division were Darell Johnson Bada (1:07.36), Johnwayne Ybanez (1:07.48), Enrico Lorenzo Burgos (1:07.58), Carron Paulter Canaes (1:10.12), Randle Rick Belleza (19:43), and Fidel Victor Redillas (1:14.09), respectively.

Meanwhile, Gene Heart Quiambao trailed Alcoseba with the time of 1:14.10 to place second overall in the distaff side, while fellow Cebuana Nicole Marie Del Rosario claimed the third spot in 1:14.39.

The fourth to eighth placers were Sophia Capistrano (1:15.52), Raizzen Azada (1:35.22), Liza Jane Reyes (1:41.08), Jhoan Ano (1:45.01), and Regina Rosquites (2:16.41).

