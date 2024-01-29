Remolino, Alcoseba rule Nat’l Age Group Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top triathlon bets emerged as champions in the recently concluded National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) held in Subic Bay Freeport last Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba flexed their winning form by topping the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

Remolino, a double silver medalist in the Southeast Asian Games finished the Olympic-distance triathlon race in 56 minutes and 56 seconds.

He bested fellow Cebuano and teammate Matthew Justine Hermosa who claimed the second place in a close finish. Hermosa who won a gold medal in last year’s aquathlon relay of the SEA Games, finished the race in 56:57.

The race featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

Joshua Ramos, also a national team triathlete crossed the finish line in 57:31 to land at third place.

On the other hand, Alcoseba, a bronze medalist in the Vietnam SEA Games topped the female division race in 1:03.55, followed by Erika Burgos who breasted the finish tape in 1:05.39. Kira Ellis settled for third place at 1:06.16.

The NAGT was the first race for both Remolino and Alcoseba, so as Hermosa who also represented Go For Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon of Talisay City, Cebu.

Last year, these three bemedalled Cebuano triathletes competed in the Cambodia SEA Games, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the 2023 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

