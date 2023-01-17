Alcoseba, Remolino lead Talisay’s charge in NAGT race in Subic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Go For Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group’s (TLTG) vaunted triathletes Raven Faith Alcoseba and Andrew Kim Remolino will test their mettle against the country’s best in the upcoming 2023 National Age Group Triathlon-Subic Leg on January 29, 2023, at the Subic Boardwalk in Zambales.

Alcoseba, Remolino, and other young Cebuano triathletes will compete in different categories in the major triathlon race organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines.

The race will serve as one of the qualifying events for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Alcoseba who had a stellar outing in 2022 where she won the bronze medal in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam will go up against many-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang in the sprint women’s elite division.

Also competing are Alcoseba’s teammates Karen Andrea Manayon and Nicole Marie Del Rosario. The other strong contenders in the sprint women’s elite division are Erika Burgos and Lauren Plaza.

The race features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

In the sprint men’s elite, Remolino, the SEA Games men’s triathlon silver medalist will go up against gold medalist Fernando Casares.

Besides Casares, Juan Francisco Baniqued and Juan Carlos Abad will be vying in the same category.

Remolino’s teammates Charles Jeremiah Lipura and Renz Wynn Corbin will join him in the race.

Also, Matthew James Hermosa, Jacob Kennedy, and Jacob Clint Lipura will compete in the sprint men’s junior elite category which features a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run. /rcg

