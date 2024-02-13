Task Force Gubat sa Baha to construct water catchment to address flooding

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGsB) is considering taking advantage of the upcoming El Niño to execute plans to construct a dam and water catchment in Apas, Cebu City, in an effort to address the flooding problem in the area.

However, they mentioned that there is still no specific location yet, but it would likely be somewhere in the hilly areas of Apas, as ocular inspections are still ongoing and interventions must be considered.

Retired Colonel Jefferson Omandam, the Bulacao river commander, stated that one of the actions they plan to take is to utilize the upcoming El Niño to construct a catchment dam and water catchment to protect people living in low-lying areas during heavy rains.

“Among gitan-aw nga what are the things that we are going to do kay we have to take advantage of the upcoming El Niño. Mao nani na panahon nga maka execute ta og unsay mga maayo buhaton aron di nato mausab tong nangahitabo,” he said on Tuesday, February 13.

The commander recalled that the reason for this construction was to avoid the intense flooding incident that occurred in Banilad in September 2023, severely affecting a mall’s parking area.

When asked about updates regarding the mall’s compliance in providing water catchment, Omandam said that they don’t have an update yet on the matter.

However, they are requesting a redesign of fences around the area.

“Wapa ta kuhag update niana pero ang atong gihangyo nila nga e-redesign ang ilahang koral kay concrete-solid man that water can pass through underneath,” he said.

In October 2023, Mayor Michael Rama threatened to shut down the large malls located in Banilad if they refused to mitigate the free flow of rainwater through drainage systems.

ALSO READ:



Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP