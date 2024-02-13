Cebu Daily Newscast: King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu

By: CDN Digital February 13,2024 - 07:10 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu

king cobra in Dalaguete

A king cobra, locally known as “banakon,” was sighted at Barangay Caleriohan in Dalaguete, on Sunday, February 11. | Contributed photo

Roughly two weeks after a 64-year-old farmer died in Dalaguete due to an alleged King Cobra bite, another sighting of the feared reptile was reported in the town.

Recently, residents in Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete, reported seeing a King Cobra, locally known as “banakon,” on Sunday, February 11.

Charter Day bonus: City Hall workers may get P25,000 incentive

Cebu City Hall employees could receive their Charter Day bonus worth P25,000 this month if the Council approves an ordinance for its release, the city’s budget officer announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

The city celebrates its Charter Day on Feb. 24.

Local Finance Committee (LFC) Chair and budget officer, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, made this announcement during the flag raising ceremony on Monday at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.

2025 Elections: Cebu logs 5,082 new applications – Comelec

Cebu Province has logged a total of 5,082 applications on the first day of the voter registration for the 2025 elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta revealed this data on Monday evening, Feb. 12. The midterm local and national elections is scheduled on May 2025.

Daniel Padilla likay una sa mga girls: ‘I need to love myself first!’

Sorry, girls!

Deadma una sa mga girls ang Kapamilya actor nga si Daniel Padilla kay gusto kuno siya mo-fucos sa iyang trabaho ug sa iyang kaugalingon karong 2024.

Sey pa ni Daniel nga gusto usab niya nga ipahuway ang iyang kasing-kasing human sa ilang panagbuwag ni Kathryn Bernardo.

RELATED STORIES

King Cobra bite not ruled out in death of Dalaguete farmer

King Cobra sighted in Naga City, Cebu

Man comatose after being bitten by alleged King Cobra in Kidapawan City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: cebu news, Dalaguete, King Cobra
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.