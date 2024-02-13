Cebu Daily Newscast: King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu
Roughly two weeks after a 64-year-old farmer died in Dalaguete due to an alleged King Cobra bite, another sighting of the feared reptile was reported in the town.
Recently, residents in Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete, reported seeing a King Cobra, locally known as “banakon,” on Sunday, February 11.
Charter Day bonus: City Hall workers may get P25,000 incentive
Cebu City Hall employees could receive their Charter Day bonus worth P25,000 this month if the Council approves an ordinance for its release, the city’s budget officer announced on Monday, Feb. 12.
The city celebrates its Charter Day on Feb. 24.
Local Finance Committee (LFC) Chair and budget officer, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, made this announcement during the flag raising ceremony on Monday at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.
2025 Elections: Cebu logs 5,082 new applications – Comelec
Cebu Province has logged a total of 5,082 applications on the first day of the voter registration for the 2025 elections.
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta revealed this data on Monday evening, Feb. 12. The midterm local and national elections is scheduled on May 2025.
Daniel Padilla likay una sa mga girls: ‘I need to love myself first!’
Sorry, girls!
Deadma una sa mga girls ang Kapamilya actor nga si Daniel Padilla kay gusto kuno siya mo-fucos sa iyang trabaho ug sa iyang kaugalingon karong 2024.
Sey pa ni Daniel nga gusto usab niya nga ipahuway ang iyang kasing-kasing human sa ilang panagbuwag ni Kathryn Bernardo.
RELATED STORIES
King Cobra bite not ruled out in death of Dalaguete farmer
King Cobra sighted in Naga City, Cebu
Man comatose after being bitten by alleged King Cobra in Kidapawan City
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.