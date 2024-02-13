Cebu Daily Newscast: King Cobra sighted again in Dalaguete, Cebu

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Roughly two weeks after a 64-year-old farmer died in Dalaguete due to an alleged King Cobra bite, another sighting of the feared reptile was reported in the town.

Recently, residents in Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete, reported seeing a King Cobra, locally known as “banakon,” on Sunday, February 11.

Cebu City Hall employees could receive their Charter Day bonus worth P25,000 this month if the Council approves an ordinance for its release, the city’s budget officer announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

The city celebrates its Charter Day on Feb. 24.

Local Finance Committee (LFC) Chair and budget officer, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, made this announcement during the flag raising ceremony on Monday at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.

Cebu Province has logged a total of 5,082 applications on the first day of the voter registration for the 2025 elections.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta revealed this data on Monday evening, Feb. 12. The midterm local and national elections is scheduled on May 2025.

Sorry, girls!

Deadma una sa mga girls ang Kapamilya actor nga si Daniel Padilla kay gusto kuno siya mo-fucos sa iyang trabaho ug sa iyang kaugalingon karong 2024.

Sey pa ni Daniel nga gusto usab niya nga ipahuway ang iyang kasing-kasing human sa ilang panagbuwag ni Kathryn Bernardo.

