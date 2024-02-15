Sugbuswak: Archbishop Palma ‘most confident’ of proposal’s approval



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma turns 75 next year, and should the proposed Sugbuswak be approved, there is no doubt that the undertaking will be part of his legacy before he retires.

Palma is set to go to Rome on March 11 this year to meet with the cardinal in charge of the bishops.



This coming March 19, he will turn 74.

“I am most confident that Rome will approve…we’re checking over and over again the requirements, we believe we are able to make the requirements…I have a feeling they will approve,” Palma said.

While some people might consider Sugbuswak as legacy that he would be leaving once he retires, Palma said that he did not consider it that way.

He clarified that he was just involved in the “flow of things” with the proposal.

According to Canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law, a diocesan bishop who reaches the age of 75 is ‘requested to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff who will make provision after he has examined all the circumstances.’

Laity statement on Sugbuswak

Moreover, on Wednesday, the Commission on Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu presented their statement in support of the Sugbuswak.

Their statement summed up to 18 points or visions that were composed of plans and programs to strengthen the local Church delighted the prelate.

The prelate expressed this during a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Archbishop’s Residence in Cebu City.

To recall, The Sugbuswak will give birth to two new dioceses in Cebu which will be located in Carcar City in the south and Danao City in the north.

The Archdiocese of Cebu will be left with the metropolitan area comprising the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu up to the towns of Balamban, Asturias, Consolacion, and Minglanilla.

