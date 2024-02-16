Suarez fights Lebron in Texas in April

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez will square off against Puerto Rican Henry “Moncho” Lebron on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States.

Suarez, who is aiming for a world title this year, must defeat Lebron to elevate his ranking in the super featherweight world rankings.

Both fighters are undefeated: Suarez boasts 16 wins with nine knockouts, while Lebron holds a slightly more experienced record of 19 wins with 10 knockouts.

Both are also world-rated, with Suarez ranked No. 7 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 11 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Meanwhile, Lebron holds the No. 6 spot in the IBF and No. 8 in the WBO.

It remains to be determined whether Suarez and Lebron will compete for a title.

One thing is certain for both boxers: they are aiming to secure a world title bout this year, as the outcome of their match will significantly impact their current world rankings.

Suarez was last seen in action in August last year when he fought and defeated Yohan Vasquez of the Dominican Republic by unanimous decision in his debut fight in the United States.

Suarez made waves in the boxing scene last year by winning three regional titles, including knocking out Australian Paul Fleming in the 12th round in Sydney, Australia.

He secured the IBF and IBO Inter-Continental super featherweight belts and the WBC Asian super featherweight title in his emphatic victory against Fleming.

Meanwhile, Lebron faced a tough challenge in his last bout against American William Foster III but still emerged victorious by a majority decision last November in Lake Tahoe.

